Diwali festivity at Kupwara temple after 75 years

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 13

In a historic celebration, Teetwal hamlet in Kupwara district witnessed the glow of earthen lamps at the Mata Sharda Devi temple, marking the first Diwali festivities in 75 years, according to the Save Sharda Committee. Ravinder Pandita, head of the committee, expressed joy at the revival of Diwali celebrations, emphasising that the temple’s reconstruction along the Line of Control (LoC) had reinstated a tradition dating back seven decades. The Mata Sharda Devi temple, inaugurated on March 22 after extensive renovation, hosted prayers as part of the Diwali festivities. Pandita conveyed the significance of restoring the temple to its former glory, echoing celebrations reminiscent of the pre-1947 era.

Open Sharda peeth: Committee

In another bustling locale, Kumaar Mohalla in Ganderbal district, the rhythmic hum of kilns resonated as potter Noor Muhammad Kumar and his associates tirelessly crafted 10,000 earthen lamps for Deepavali. The demand surged from beyond the state, reflecting an uptick in Diwali celebrations among jawans, migrant laborers and Hindu families in Kashmir. The growing Diwali fervour has led to the renovation of several temples across the Valley over the past four years, paving the way for special prayers and festivities.

The resurgence of Deepavali celebrations has sparked a wave of temple renovations across the Valley over the past four years. Despite Kashmir’s minuscule Hindu population, the increasing participation in Deepavali celebrations is reshaping the cultural landscape. Ravinder Pandita, while basking in the Diwali spirit, also appealed to the government to reopen Sharda Peeth, drawing a parallel with the Kartarpur Sahib initiative.

“This is our request to the government that Sharda Peeth gets open like Kartarpur Sahib,” Pandita urged. Sharda Peeth, an ancient and revered temple located in Sharda village along the Neelum river, has been reconstructed by the Save Sharda Committee. The temple’s revival, along with a Sikh gurdwara, seeks to reignite centuries-old pilgrimages to Sharda Peeth in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Teetwal, historically a pilgrimage route to Sharda Peeth, ceased in 1948 after tribal raids and partition. The recent Diwali celebrations signify not only a revival of traditions but also a rekindling of cultural and religious ties in the region, as evidenced by the reconstruction of the Mata Sharda Devi temple and its role in the broader efforts led by the Save Sharda Committee.

