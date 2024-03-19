Doda couple held for drug peddling, heroin seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 18

Continuing to tighten the noose on drug peddlers, Doda Police have arrested a couple and recovered heroin and cash from their possession.

While giving details, police said they received specific information through reliable sources that a man, identified as Junaid Qayoom and his wife Shafia Tabussum, residents of Doda, allegedly indulged in drug peddling and used to sell drugs to youth in Doda area.

Soon after receiving this information, police swung into action and a team led by sub inspector Roshan Lal was constituted to apprehend the drug couple. The team after hectic efforts succeeded in arresting the couple and recovered heroin alongwith Rs 45,460 in cash and other articles from their possession.

“In this connection, a case under relevant provisions of NDPS Act was registered and investigation of the case set into motion. The forward and backward links are being ascertained during investigation from the accused persons to reach to the final link of this black trade,” said an official.

Doda police has also appealed to the general public to provide inputs if any drug peddling or any drug addiction case is noticed in their neighbourhood so that the drug peddlers are booked.

#Doda #Jammu