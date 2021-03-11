Empowering J&K people, says LG

Jammu, August 11
Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the administration had empowered the underprivileged, established social equality and ushered in a new era for the people of the UT to realise their dreams and aspirations.
Sinha paid tributes to freedom fighter Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Urliwand in Kathua district and said he was undoubtedly one of the greatest scholars and statesmen of the country.
“In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid the biggest tribute to Mookerjee’s vision, his struggle and sacrifice by effecting total integration of J&K with the rest of the country,” Sinha said while addressing a ‘Tiranga Utsav’ programme organised by the district administration.
