Farooq Abdullah for swift Assembly polls, restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, December 30

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called for an expeditious restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, along with the prompt holding of Assembly elections, citing the aspirations of the people in the Union Territory for an elected government at the earliest. Speaking in Poonch, he expressed concern over the delay in the electoral process, urging the government to understand the expectations of the people.

Elected govt needed The UT wants an elected government. The last polls were held in 2014. People have been awaiting another opportunity to vote. Farooq Abdullah, NC leader

“I hope the government will understand the aspirations of the people and hold elections as soon as possible. The last elections were in 2014 and people have been awaiting another opportunity to vote,” Farooq said, pointing to the Supreme Court’s directive to hold elections by September next year.

The Supreme Court, on December 11, directed the Election Commission to take necessary steps for holding elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30 next year. This directive came during a hearing on a series of pleas challenging the revocation of special constitutional privileges under Article 370 for the erstwhile state.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370, stating it was a temporary provision, and the President had the power to revoke it. The ruling followed multiple petitions challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which bifurcated the region into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Farooq called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally oversee the matter, stating, “The Union Territory wants an elected government so that genuine concerns can be addressed.”

In a related development, the NC leader condemned terrorism after the recent attack in Poonch, expressing condolences to the families of victims. He called for a halt to terrorism.

