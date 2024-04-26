Farooq: INDIA bloc united in safeguarding Constitution

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 25

NC president Farooq Abdullah today visited the Congress office. The visit was reciprocated by J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool, who later visited NC headquarters. The visits happened after NC candidate Syed Aga Ruhullah filed his nomination papers for the Srinagar LS seat.

Abdullah said he was at the Congress office to emphasise that the INDIA bloc stood united and was committed to safeguarding the Constitution. Vikar Rasool welcomed Abdullah and assured support from Congress to National Conference in Kashmir, as decided by the party leaders in Delhi.

Later, Vikar Rasool spoke at the National Conference headquarters, addressing NC members who had come from Budgam and Srinagar with Ruhullah. This was the first time that both parties’ flags were seen at each other’s headquarters.

“I extend my gratitude to veteran J&K politician Farooq Abdullah, for gracing us with his visit to our office. This marks my first visit as well and I fervently hope that our alliance endures for J&K,” Rasool said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Farooq Abdullah #INDIA bloc #Kashmir #Srinagar