Fast-track setting up of de-addiction centres in Ladakh: Adviser to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 29

Pawan Kotwal, Adviser to the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, chaired the 5th UT-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee meeting at Civil Secretariat, Leh.

The committee reviewed the actions taken on the findings of the 4th UT-level NCORD meeting, and deliberated upon various crucial issues concerning drug trafficking, prevention, rehabilitation and awareness campaigns in the state.

At the outset, a comprehensive presentation was given by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Leh-Kargil Range, on issues concerning drug trafficking, prevention, rehabilitation and awareness campaigns in Ladakh.

Deliberations were held on the actions taken and the progress made based on the previous NCORD meeting’s resolutions, emphasising the need for effective implementation and follow-up actions. The committee examined the prevailing drug trafficking situation in Ladakh and deliberated on strategies to combat it, including stringent actions against peddlers.

The committee explored measures for the rehabilitation of victims of substance abuse, focusing on the functioning of drug de-addiction centres and strategies for countering the supply chains.

Directing officials to expedite the establishment of de-addiction centres, Kotwal instructed them to ensure all essential facilities by May 1.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by dedicated professionals, the centres will serve as beacons of hope for those grappling with addiction, offering comprehensive support and rehabilitation services, he said.

Kotwal emphasised the importance of coordination among all stakeholders involved in combating drug trafficking and substance abuse. He stressed upon involving the non-governmental organisations, religious institutions and other stakeholders in fostering awareness and prevention initiatives.

“The meeting concluded with a determination to implement the discussed strategies effectively, fostering a drug-free and healthier society in Ladakh,” an official said.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh; the administrative secretaries of Social & Tribal Welfare Department, Health & Medical Education Department and Excise & State Taxes Department; the Director Health Services; the Deputy Commissioner, Leh; the Superintendent of Police, among others.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh #Leh