First batch of Agniveers from J&K joins training

Srinagar, December 26
The first batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir joined the Army for training in different Agniveer positions, the Army said on Monday.
“Approximately 200 candidates selected after rigorous tests, including physical tests, medical tests, written examination and document verification, were sent from the Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar, to about 30 training centres of various regiments of the Army on December 24,” a statement said.
The candidates will report for training for the Army between December 25-30, 2022, and their training shall commence with effect from January 1 next year, the statement said. — IANS
