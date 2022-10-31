Infiltration bid foiled in J-K, Pakistani terrorist killed

Srinagar, October 31
Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing a Pakistani terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, police said.
"One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by army in Keran Sector (Jumagind area) in Kupwara district," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Search operations are under way in the area and further details awaited, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134
Some persons called for questioning after the registration o...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy
The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...
Did AAP leaders predict Morbi bridge tragedy? Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle
AAP clarifies online allegations