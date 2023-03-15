J&K received Rs 1,547 cr this fiscal, says MoS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today informed the Lok Sabha that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had received a record investment of Rs 1,547 crore this financial year till January.

“The Centre expects that investment will increase in the next five years in several critical sectors such as manufacturing, services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agro-based industry, and tourism, including film and medical,” Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said in response to a written question in the House.

“During 2022-23 till January, UT received a record investment of Rs 1,547.87 crore. This outlay is the highest ever compared to any of the previous financial years,” the minister said.

Rai further said J&K had received an investment of Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, Rs 590.97 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 840.55 crore in 2017-18.

He also informed the Parliament the J&K administration had already received investment proposals worth Rs 64,058 crore.