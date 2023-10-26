J&K’s security reviewed amid West Asia crisis

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, October 25
Against the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia crisis, top security officials from J&K gathered at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar for a comprehensive security review meeting.
The discussions centered on the West Asia situation and various contingency scenarios, with particular attention to the impending winter season and its impact on regional security.
Srinagar-based defence spokesman Lt Col MK Sahu said the aim of the meeting was to coordinate and strategise security in the Union Territory in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis.
The meeting was co-chaired by Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor RR Bhatnagar and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command.
It was also attended by DGP Dilbag Singh, Army officers, heads of intelligence agencies and representatives of security forces from the UT.
“The situation in West Asia was deliberated and various contingency scenarios dwelled on,” Sahu said. He said the nuances of security in the region in relation to the onset of the winter season also came up for discussion.
The meeting discussed actions to enhance counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism in the approaching winter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...