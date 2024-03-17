Leh’s Nehru Yuva Kendra holds youth programme

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 16

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Leh, today organised a district level youth programme at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Leh.

While Deputy Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Leh, Tajamul Ara welcome the guests and participants, Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve talked about ‘One Earth, One Family,’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ – the vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

“He shed light on the crucial role of the youth in shaping the future of the nation, stressing the importance of their active participation in electoral processes through SVEEP initiatives. Furthermore, he encouraged the youths to excel in their studies, thereby contributing effectively to the nation-building process,” a government spokesman said.

School principal Deachen Angmo spoke about the intricacies of ‘Viksit Bharat’, providing a comprehensive understanding of the aspirations and goals set forth for the nation’s progress.

“To promote health awareness, Counsellor, SNM Leh, Stanzin Dolma, sensitised the audience about natural health practices and menstrual hygiene, addressing prevalent issues such as anaemia among adolescents in Ladakh,” the statement added. A cultural programme by students was also presented on the occasion.

