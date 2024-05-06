Man detained under PSA in RS Pura

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 5

An alleged hardcore criminal, accused of different crimes, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in RS Pura sub-division of Jammu district on Sunday.

The man, identified as Raman Kumar, a resident of Arnia, has been booked under Public Safety Act for his continuous involvement in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a threat to public peace and order, a police official said.

“The accused did not mend his behaviour in refraining his involvement in criminal activities inspite of being booked several times in multiple FIRs against him by various police stations of Jammu and Samba districts,” said the official.

He further said, “Kumar was arrested by police in number of cases, but the substantive law was not enough to tame him down, and he continued with his criminal activities, thereby posing a great threat to the public at large”.

He was involved in such activities which were likely to disturb public order and tranquillity, particularly in police sub division RS Pura and Jammu district in general.

As per police record, eleven FIRs were registered against the notorious criminal. “Keeping in view the activities of the accused as these amount to propagating the criminal activities, thus accused was ordered to be detained under Section-8 of PSA by the orders of the District Magistrate, Jammu,” the official said.

“Action against hardcore criminals is among the top priorities of J&K police which aims not only to take stringent action as per law of the land against notorious criminals but also preventive steps towards maintenance of peace and order,” the official said.

