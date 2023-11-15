Man impersonating Colonel held for rape bid

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 14

The Samba police have arrested a man impersonating as Colonel on the charge of attempt to rape in Vijaypur.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sham Lal, a resident of Keso Manhasan tehsil in Ramgarh of Samba district. A case under sections 376, 511 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

As per the complaint by the victim, the accused impersonated as an Colonel and brought young siblings (a girl studying in Class 12 and her brother, a Class 10 student) of Udhampur district to Vijaypur on the pretext of getting them enrolled in the NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in the belt force.

He also checked their running stamina along Vijaypur-Ramgarh road. At midnight, the accused attempted to rape the girl, who raised an alarm and approached the police station to lodge a complaint.

An FIR was registered and the accused was arrested under the supervision of Vijaypur SDPO Rohit Kumar and Samba ASP Surinder Choudhary.

