Mimicry row: BJP holds protests across Jammu

PTI

Jammu, December 21

Holding protests across the region against the Congress over alleged disrespect to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the BJP on Thursday said it was an insult to the Constitution and added the grand old party had now “cemented its humiliating fate” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress’ effigies were burnt down at various locations, including Kachi Chawni area where a massive demonstration was led by BJP’s Jammu district chief Parmod Kapahi. BJP state president Sat Sharma participated in the protest along with party vice-president Yudhvir Sethi and other prominent leaders.

