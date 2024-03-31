 Modi govt restored Tricolour’s honour in Kashmir with Art 370 move: Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  Modi govt restored Tricolour's honour in Kashmir with Art 370 move: Anurag Thakur

Modi govt restored Tricolour’s honour in Kashmir with Art 370 move: Anurag Thakur

Modi govt restored Tricolour’s honour in Kashmir with Art 370 move: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (3rd from left) at a rally in Jammu on Saturday. Tribune photo



Jammu, March 30

Ahead of filing nomination papers for the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat for BJP candidate Jughal Kishore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said there is a resurgence of the Tricolour’s honour in Kashmir under the Modi government. Thakur said the Tricolour is on proud display, extending beyond Lal Chowk to across the region. He said this positive change occurred after the bold decision to repeal Article 370, “ushering in a new era of peace that has spurred increased tourism and prestigious events like the Formula Car Race and G20 Summit.”

“It was the Tricolour that was disrespected in my own country here, but under the Modi government, Tiranga has got true honour, and today it flies with full glory in Lal Chowk and other areas of Kashmir, where it was once said that no one could carry the National Flag in the Valley.”

He said while the people are feeling safe and comfortable carrying on day-to-day activities, Jammu and Kashmir has also witnessed massive development and received numerous welfare schemes, which have changed the lives of the poor, needy, women, farmers, youth, and other sections of society.

He appealed to people to vote for a BJP candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Thakur said Jugal Kishore Sharma has been strongly raising issues related to Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha. He said a vote for Jugal Kishore would mean contributing to ensuring the formation of the BJP government under Narendra Modi as PM for the third term.

The BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina said it was the BJP that has always expressed its deep concern for the sufferings of the people, and the Modi government did a lot to provide relief to the neglected and discriminated citizens.

He said unprecedented development in J&K has been a big gift to J&K from the Modi government. “The people have made up their minds to express their gratitude to PM Narendra Modi by voting overwhelmingly for the good governance provided by him. He asked the people not to get misled by the false promises of the Congress, as it has always befooled them for vote-bank politics.”

Jugal Kishore Sharma, sitting MP and candidate for Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary constituency, said that the Modi government has presented the true model of development in Jammu and Kashmir, and today J&K has got a facelift, which is indeed a big achievement of the Union Government. — OC

‘Congress not above law’

  • Defending the issuance of notices by the I-T Department to the Congress, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday lashed out at Congress for its “arrogance” and said the party was not above law
  • “Should there be a separate law for the party? If they had tax exemptions, they just had to file their returns but they failed to do it. Secondly, they have received huge cash donations but they have not declared information related to it,” the minister said
