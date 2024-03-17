Mother saves 2 kids after leopard enters house

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 16

A mother saved her two children when a leopard entered their house in the Kilhotran village of Doda district Saturday morning. This was the first such incident when leopard was seen in the civilian area, causing alarm among locals.

The incident took place when the leopard entered into the house while the mother and her children were inside. Reacting swiftly, the mother managed to evacuate her children to safety, reports said.

As the news of the leopard’s intrusion spread, hundreds of people from different villages moved toward the affected house and stayed put to watch the rescue operation.

Wildlife officials from Kishtwar, along with the Jammu and Kashmir police, started a rescue operation to capture the leopard, which proved to be a challenging task as the animal evaded traps by leaping from one room to another.

The large crowd of onlookers near the house complicated the rescue operation further. The rescue operation also caused damage to the house. In the evening the leopard was tranquilised and safely removed by the wildlife officials.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Kashmir #Srinagar