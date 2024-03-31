NC to decide on my candidature: Omar

Srinagar, March 30
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the National Conference will announce its candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir at an appropriate time.
While talking to reporters here, Omar said his candidature would also be decided by the party. He said whether he contests or not, it would be decided by the party. Omar said the National Conference was not in a hurry to declare the candidates. “We can declare it even after the notification is issued,” he said.
The Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be conducted in five phases, with the counting of votes set for June 4. The results for the elections across J&K will also be announced on the same day. The parliamentary constituencies include Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu. The Phase-I voting is slated for April 19 in Udhampur, Phase-II on April 26 in Jammu, Phase-III on May 7 in Anantnag-Rajouri, Phase-IV on May 13 in Srinagar, and finally, Phase-V voting will take place on May 20.
So far only the Peoples Conference has announced its candidate Sajad Lone from Baramulla in north Kashmir. Omar said the National Conference was not alone in delaying in announcing its candidates. He said other political parties were also yet to finalise their candidates.
