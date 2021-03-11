NIA court to deliver quantum of sentence to Yasin Malik today

New Delhi, May 25

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment awarded to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago.

On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for May 25 to hear the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the offences levelled against Malik.

The court had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation in connection with the terror funding case prior to Wednesday's hearing.

He faces a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence can be life imprisonment in the cases in which he is involved.

At the last hearing, Malik had withdrawn his lawyer. As he had pleaded guilty earlier, nothing was left to be heard during the course of the hearing.

He has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

On the last date of the hearing, he had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him. IANS