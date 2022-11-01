Pakistan terrorist killed during infiltration bid in Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 31

Security forces on Monday killed a militant, foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The gunfight took place at around 10:25 am in Jumagund after the police issued an input about a possible infiltration attempt by a militant.

“Based on a specific input from the police, corroborated by other intelligence agencies, a joint operation was launched in the general area of Jumagund. Taking advantage of bad weather and visibility conditions, a terrorist was seen trying to infiltrate into our side of the LoC,” said a defence spokesperson.

Three terror suspects arrested At a checkpoint in Chak Keller of Shopian, two persons — Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both of Drabgam — were caught.

In Mohandpur, a terror suspect was arrested. The police have seized war-like stores and incriminating material from all of them. Working to counter Pak drones, says dgp DGP Dilbag Singh said the police had been working to counter smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan via drones.

Many persons involved in these acts have been arrested, he said on the sidelines of the National Unity Day event in Srinagar.

Many persons involved in these acts have been arrested, he said on the sidelines of the National Unity Day event in Srinagar. Second bid in a week This has been the second intrusion attempt in North Kashmir since October 26 when a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was killed in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

“The alert troops kept the terrorist under surveillance. When he reached closer to the ambush party, he was challenged. Sensing danger, the terrorist fired on security men and tried to flee, but was neutralised,” the spokesperson added. A search of the area resulted in the recovery of an AK rifle and other war-like stores, the Army said.

Meanwhile, three terror suspects have been arrested in Shopian in two separate operations. “Based on inputs received from the police regarding the presence of two terrorists in Chak Keller area, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established on Sunday evening,” a defence spokesperson said.

He said a vehicle was intercepted at around 8 pm but the occupants tried to escape. “However, they were apprehended and handed over to the police. They have been identified as Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both residents of Drabgam in Pulwama,” the spokesperson said, adding that war-like stores were seized from their possession.

In another operation, a suspect, Adil Gani Dar, said to be associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba, was apprehended by security forces at Shopian’s Mohandpur, the official said, adding that one pistol and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

(With inputs from agencies)