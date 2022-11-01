 Pakistan terrorist killed during infiltration bid in Kupwara : The Tribune India

Pakistan terrorist killed during infiltration bid in Kupwara

Pakistan terrorist killed during infiltration bid in Kupwara

A security man stands guard in Srinagar on Monday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 31

Security forces on Monday killed a militant, foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The gunfight took place at around 10:25 am in Jumagund after the police issued an input about a possible infiltration attempt by a militant.

“Based on a specific input from the police, corroborated by other intelligence agencies, a joint operation was launched in the general area of Jumagund. Taking advantage of bad weather and visibility conditions, a terrorist was seen trying to infiltrate into our side of the LoC,” said a defence spokesperson.

Three terror suspects arrested

  • At a checkpoint in Chak Keller of Shopian, two persons — Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both of Drabgam — were caught.
  • In Mohandpur, a terror suspect was arrested. The police have seized war-like stores and incriminating material from all of them.

Working to counter Pak drones, says dgp

  • DGP Dilbag Singh said the police had been working to counter smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan via drones.
  • Many persons involved in these acts have been arrested, he said on the sidelines of the National Unity Day event in Srinagar.

Second bid in a week

This has been the second intrusion attempt in North Kashmir since October 26 when a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was killed in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

“The alert troops kept the terrorist under surveillance. When he reached closer to the ambush party, he was challenged. Sensing danger, the terrorist fired on security men and tried to flee, but was neutralised,” the spokesperson added. A search of the area resulted in the recovery of an AK rifle and other war-like stores, the Army said.

This is the second infiltration attempt along the LoC in North Kashmir since October 26 when a PoK militant was killed by the police and the Army in a joint operation in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

Meanwhile, three terror suspects have been arrested in Shopian in two separate operations. “Based on inputs received from the police regarding the presence of two terrorists in Chak Keller area, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established on Sunday evening,” a defence spokesperson said.

He said a vehicle was intercepted at around 8 pm but the occupants tried to escape. “However, they were apprehended and handed over to the police. They have been identified as Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both residents of Drabgam in Pulwama,” the spokesperson said, adding that war-like stores were seized from their possession.

In another operation, a suspect, Adil Gani Dar, said to be associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba, was apprehended by security forces at Shopian’s Mohandpur, the official said, adding that one pistol and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

4
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

5
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

6
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

7
Trending

'India ne marwa diya Pakistan ko': Shoaib Akhtar heartbroken over India's loss to South Africa

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

9
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

10
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM

PM Modi to visit Morbi today


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Government ends yoga classes today, cites no-go by Lieutenant Governor

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row