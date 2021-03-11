PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Palli village of Samba district tomorrow where he will unveil several development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore amid National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations, the government said in an official statement.

He will virtually address all the gram sabhas across the country and directly transfer over Rs 44 crore as prize money to the bank accounts of 322 awardee panchayats. The prize money ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

This will be the PM’s first visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore, including the launch of Amrit Sarovar initiative.

Among the projects is the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at the cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km and reduce the journey time by around one-and-a-half hour. He will also lay the foundation stone of three road projects of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built for Rs 7,500 crore.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar at the cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be build in on the same river for Rs 4,500 crore.

As many as 100 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, mostly in remote areas of J&K, will also be inaugurated.

Major works