Poonch attackers used apps to contact handlers in Pak: Intel

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 1

While the group of armed and trained ultras responsible for the ambush on an Army truck in Poonch on April 20 is still at large, intelligence agencies have learnt that they were in touch with Pakistani handlers over mobile communication applications.

Six over-ground workers (OGWs), including Nisar Ahmed, Fareed Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed from Mendhar in Poonch, were recently arrested for providing help to the ultras for the past two to three months. It has been learnt that the ultras were in contact with their handlers in Pakistan through mobile phones apparently provided by these OGWs.

The Centre today banned 14 mobile applications used by terrorists in Pakistan to send information and directions to ultras in J&K.

Sources in Military Intelligence (MI) informed that the two terrorists believed to be behind the killings of seven persons on January 1 and 2 in Dhangri of Rajouri district had used a communication application after downloading it on the mobile phone of a resident of Narla Bambal village in Rajouri. There were at least four sightings of armed persons resembling the two terrorists in January. They were sighted in Narla Bambal village on the evening of January 14 after which the locals informed the police and Army. However, the two had fled till the time the security forces reached the spot. “They had food and water after threatening a family and also used their mobile phone to download an application which was later deleted,” said sources.

The police and Army also suspect that the two ultras behind Dhangri attack were also among the group of terrorists behind the Poonch ambush.