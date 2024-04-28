Rain lashes J&K, MeT predicts more in coming days

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

As heavy rains swept across various regions of Jammu and Kashmir since Saturday morning, the Meteorological Department issued a cautionary advisory regarding thunderstorms and lightning, asking residents to remain vigilant.

Security personnel patrol in an area in Srinagar. PTI

The orchardists were advised against conducting sprays on apple trees due to the inclement weather. The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall over the next four days, with a likelihood of weather conditions improving by May 1st.

Chief Secy reviews flood mgmt plan J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department to review the flood management and mitigation measures being evolved for Kashmir Valley

Called for evolving proper SoPs to deal with the floods and a detailed flood mapping/inundation map of each area in the districts to act accordingly

He exhorted the DCs and Divisional Commissioner to have proper planning in place to deal effectively with the natural disasters

He also asked for identification of rescue centres in all flood prone areas, which have all requisite amenities

There’s a possibility of fresh snowfall in higher reaches, which may impact the highways connecting them. The meteorologist has issued a warning for travellers heading to higher altitudes, particularly those journeying through Razdan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna Pass, and Zojila Pass. Razdhan Pass connects the Gurez Valley in the north to the Kashmir Valley in the south. Mughal Road links the Kashmir Valley with the Rajouri and Poonch areas of Jammu. Sadhna Pass connects Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district with the rest of the Kashmir Valley and Zojila Pass lies along the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway.

Already, the Karnah-Kupwara Road is closed for the movement of vehicles amid fresh snowfall at Sadhna pass. The authorities suspended traffic on this road on Saturday after the accumulation of several inches of snow at the pass. An official said the closure was temporary and the road would be reopened for traffic once the weather conditions improved.

The Karnah administration has issued a weather advisory in which people from higher reaches and those living close to different water bodies have been asked not to venture out unnecessarily.

The MeT has said there’s a likelihood of dusty winds in the region. Tourists and visitors heading to Dal Lake and Wullar Lake have been asked to refrain from boat riding during windy conditions.

The weatherman said the frequency of Western Disturbances tends to be highest from March to April and it is in sync with the prevailing weather patterns in the Valley.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar