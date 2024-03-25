‘Ramban saw major progress in last 10 yrs’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 24

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Ramban, a town earlier known for protracted traffic jams and frequent landslides, has got a highway facelift, two new vital bridges, one crucial bypass flyover and multiple tunnels.

He said the district has also got three colleges, railway line up to Sangaldan and much more in the last 10 years and this has been possible because of BJP led-central government. The Minister was addressing a public rally in the district during electioneering.

Jitendra Singh said that the Maitra Bridge had been a long standing demand of the people of Ramban but it was not taken up for consideration by erstwhile National Conference and Congress governments. “It was taken up only under the BJP now dedicated to the public” he said.

The Minister said, the Jaswal bridge, being a very old bridge, had outlived its lifespan and turned risky for use. The issue was taken up with the then BRO chief and a new bridge was constructed in minimum possible time. This new bridge was kept on fastrack within a short span so that people do not suffer inconvenience, he said.

He said, “On one side of Ramban is Asia’s longest tunnel Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee tunnel and on the other side is new Qazigund tunnel plus smaller tunnels. The work on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway beyond Ramban towards Srinagar is also proceeding on fast track with a series of tunnels on the way which would cut down the journey time”.

The travel time from Jammu to Srinagar will be reduced to just around 4 hours, he said.

Jitendra Singh recalled that he had launched Green cultivation using lavender along the National Highways beginning from the Ramban-Banihal section in J&K.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ramban