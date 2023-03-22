Security tightened ahead of Navratri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 21

With the influx of pilgrims expected to rise in the wake of Navratri celebrations from Tuesday, security has been tightened across Jammu region, especially Katra which is the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit the shrine in Reasi. CRPF men have been deployed in and around Katra and on the yatra track.

Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, recently held a meeting with security agencies to review operational preparedness. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the CRPF, the police, the Intelligence Bureau and the CID. Garg said that for hassle-free pilgrimage, several measures had been taken, such as verification of the RFID cards, effective crowd management, etc.

Sources said Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the CRPF and the J&K Police too were on job. The security agencies will also deploy drones in critical areas.