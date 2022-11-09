Statehood right of J&K people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 8

Ghulam Nabi Azad, chairman of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), on Tuesday said statehood was the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “Grant of statehood to J&K by the Central Government is the right of our people. The DAP is fully committed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of my state”.

Azad expressed concerns regarding unemployment and said there was lack of opportunities for the labour class. “While the youth of J&K is left with no employment opportunity, there is no work even for the labour class,” he said. While addressing a public meeting at Galli Bhatoli village, Azad said that even the people belonging to the scheduled tribe category had been facing a lot of problems.

