Thwart attempts to revive militancy in Reasi, cops told

Jammu, June 6
A senior police officer on Tuesday chaired a crime and security review meeting in Reasi and directed for extra vigil to thwart attempts to revive militancy in the district.
Mohd Suleman Choudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, also called for use of technology to monitor social media platforms allegedly being used to radicalise the youth.Addressing the meeting, the DIG exhorted officers to review the new trends of radicalisation and attempts to revive militancy in Reasi. He said all officers should work hard, keep a track on the activities of overground workers and former terrorists, including surrendered militants, to keep a check on their activities and foil any nefarious design.
