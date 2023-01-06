Villagers see attacks as bid to trigger communal tension

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 5

In her 60s, Kafait Begum of Dhangri village in Rajouri, with a sense of unease, reminisces the times when Deepak Kumar used to visit her house to have non-vegetarian food. Deepak (23), who lived next to Kafait’s house, used to call her ‘chachi’ (aunt). He was shot dead by two terrorists, who targeted three houses in the village on the evening of January 1, killing four persons. The terrorists had planted an IED in one of those houses that exploded next day, killing two minors.

Visibly shaken, Kafait Begum recalls, “Deepak was fond of non-vegetarian food and he frequented my house for it. Our families are close. We take part in the celebrations of each other’s festivals and social gatherings.”

There are around three-four Muslim families who live close to the area where the killings took place. While the village has a population of over 4,600 persons, almost 1,200 are Muslims. Both communities have been living together since 1947. Most of the Hindus in the village had come from Pakistan-occupied J&K after attack of tribal raiders in 1947.

CRPF personnel stand guard in an area in Rajouri district on Wednesday. PTI

“There has never been any communal tension in the village. With the terrorist attack, the anti-national forces want to break the Hindu-Muslim bond. During the terror attack, our family was inside the house, fearing that militants would kill us,” she added.

Nazir Hussain, a retired police sub-inspector in the area, said, “There were times when communal tensions rose in the country, but here in Dhangri both communities stood by each other and their bond remained strong.”

According to Hussain, the motive behind the terror attack was to trigger riots between the two communities. “I want to make it clear that Muslims of the village condemn this ghastly act. It cannot be justified by anyone,” said an angry Nazir.

“We frequently visit Deepak’s family and they come to our house. We share food and invite each other in marriages. We have also shared times of sorrow when someone’s family member passes away. After the killing of Deepak, I feel my son has been taken away from me,” he added.

Village Sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma said, “Hindus of the village know that it was an act by anti-national elements who wanted to create a communal divide. We do not doubt our fellow villagers irrespective of the community they belong to.”

Meanwhile, 15 CRPF companies comprising 1,500 personnel have been deployed in Rajouri and Poonch to secure the minority areas. One company has been deployed in Dhangri , officials said.

