1,289 vehicles checked; one held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 21

The police on Saturday conducted ‘Operation Eagle 2’, which was led by IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu along with Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains and Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai. The officetrs led a special checking drive from 11 am to 4 pm today.

IG Sandhu said over 300 police personnel posted at various police stations of the district carried out a five-hour massive search operation as a part of the state-level ‘Operation Eagle’. He said two SP ranks and 11 DSP ranks officers supervised the drive. Another team led by Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh along with GRP incharge Gurbheij Singh conducted a search operation at the Phagwara railway station. A total of 1,289 vehicles, including 540 luxury cars and 749 two-wheelers, were checked and challans were issued to 155 violators. At least 14 motorcycles were impounded during the five-hour campaign. He further informed that one peddler was nabbed during the operation and 15 gm of heroin and 1,100 intoxicant tablets were recovered from him.