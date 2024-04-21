12th annual cultural fest at LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 20

The School of Liberal and Creative Arts of LPU has lifted the overall championship trophy of 12th annual cultural fest ‘One India-2024’ for representing Tamil Nadu state. Winning teams, including first and second runners-up have won cash prize of Rs 1,25,000.

The schools of computer science and engineering, and architecture and design were declared first runners-up for representing the states of Mizoram and West Bengal, respectively. Schools of education; agriculture; and, CSE got declared second runners-up for signifying Uttarakhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. Three consolation prizes were shared by the Mittal School of Business, computer science; and, computer applications for representing Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Congratulating the winners and encouraging all participants, LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal invoked everyone at the fest to stand for the cause of the nation in some way. One should be devoted to the land where he/she is born by sharing the commendable traits and chivalry earned. Dr Mittal also encouraged them to always stand united for the ultimate betterment of the global society. On the occasion, Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal accompanied him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara #Tamil Nadu