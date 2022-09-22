Hoshiarpur: 14 candidates shortlisted in placement camp

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 21

The District Employment and Business Bureau organised a placement camp for the recruitment of trainee engineers at the GNA Factory, Mehtiana, today.

District Employment Officer Gurmail Singh stated that in this placement camp, a written test and an interview were conducted for the recruitment of BTech Mechanical pass-outs, in the company. A total of 25 candidates participated in this placement camp. A total of 14 candidates were were shortlisted by the GNA factory.

