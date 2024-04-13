32-year-old woman teacher found dead at school for special kids

Jalandhar, April 12
At least two people were arrested by the police after a woman’s body was found hanging in a room at a school for special children at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on Thursday night. The woman was a teacher at a school for special children being run at the RCF, Kapurthala. Her body was found by a caretaker in a school room last night.
The deceased has been identified as Ramndeep Kaur (32), a resident of Nesra village in Dasuya. A case was registered under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against the school principal, a woman peon and her husband on the complaint of the father of the deceased. The complainant told the police that her daughter was being harassed by the trio due to which she committed suicide.
The peon, identified as Babita Rani and her husband Ramesh Kumar, have been arrested while the school principal is still at large. Puran Chand, SHO, Bhulana police station, said, “The woman had been working at the school since 2019. As per her father’s allegations, she was being harassed by the principal and the peon. The duo (peon and her husband) have been arrested today. Search for the school principal is on.”
Notably, the teacher’s father is a labourer and her only sibling an elder brother is unemployed. The police said the family was dependent on the woman’s earnings to keep the hearth burning. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting a post mortem at a hospital today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand
The accused will be produced before the National Investigati...
US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’
As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
Thotakura was selected as one of the six crew members for th...
Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court
According to CBI, Kavitha had told Reddy that in case he doe...
Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher
The MLA was returning from a wedding function when he saw th...