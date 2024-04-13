32-year-old woman teacher found dead at school for special kids

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 12

At least two people were arrested by the police after a woman’s body was found hanging in a room at a school for special children at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on Thursday night. The woman was a teacher at a school for special children being run at the RCF, Kapurthala. Her body was found by a caretaker in a school room last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ramndeep Kaur (32), a resident of Nesra village in Dasuya. A case was registered under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against the school principal, a woman peon and her husband on the complaint of the father of the deceased. The complainant told the police that her daughter was being harassed by the trio due to which she committed suicide.

The peon, identified as Babita Rani and her husband Ramesh Kumar, have been arrested while the school principal is still at large. Puran Chand, SHO, Bhulana police station, said, “The woman had been working at the school since 2019. As per her father’s allegations, she was being harassed by the principal and the peon. The duo (peon and her husband) have been arrested today. Search for the school principal is on.”

Notably, the teacher’s father is a labourer and her only sibling an elder brother is unemployed. The police said the family was dependent on the woman’s earnings to keep the hearth burning. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting a post mortem at a hospital today.

