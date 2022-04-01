464 women BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 31

The passing-out parade and attestation ceremony of women recruits was organised at the STC, BSF, Kharkan, Hoshiarpur, in which 464 women recruits of Batch no. 255 and 256 passed out for joining their units as constables.

These included 68 from Assam, 84 from Bihar, 46 from Gujarat, four each from Manipur, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand, 65 from Maharashtra, three from Mizoram and 184 from West Bengal. Madhu Sudan Sharma, Inspector General, STC, BSF, reviewed the parade as the chief guest. Sharma was received at the parade ground by SS Mand, Commandant (Training), and Ravi Bhushan, 2IC (Training).

The chief guest was accorded general salute by the parade. Thereafter, he inspected the parade and took salute from the marching columns and the women recruits, who performed exceptionally in various indoor and outdoor discipline, were decorated with medals by the chief guest.

The parade was followed by a colourful cultural programme, in which the recruits from various states displayed folk dances of their states as a splendid example of unity in diversity. Skillfully-choreographed and synchronised dance performance on traditional and patriotic songs won the heart of audience by electrifying the whole atmosphere in parade ground.

Addressing the recruits, IG Sharma appreciated the display of self-confidence, skill and coordination. He applauded the women recruits for choosing BSF as their career option and exhorted the recruits to serve the country with courage and enthusiasm. The IG congratulated the Commandant (Training) STC, BSF, and his team for their successful efforts in achieving the objective of moulding self-confident, disciplined and skilled “mahila praharis”.

He also congratulated their parents for encouraging their daughters to join the force. On the occasion, all staff, their family members, trainees, retired officers of the BSF, family members of these women recruits were also present. Dr Harminder Singh Bains, Hoshiarpur Punjab University SSG regional centre director, along with 53 NSS volunteers and two NSS programme officers was also present.

#BSF #women