5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Phagwara, September 9

As many as 5,700 sugarcane farmers are all set to get their long pending dues worth Rs 23.76 crore against the sugarcane purchased by the Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill of Phagwara.

A sub-committee constituted by Phagwara SDM Satwant Singh has identified 5,700 eligible farmers for payment of dues. The sub-committee comprised of the Revenue Superintendent, GST Inspector and officials from the district treasury.

He said the state government had received Rs 23.76 crore after selling a land of the mill in Bhuna tehsil of Fatehabad district in Haryana, which would be transferred to the farmers. He said the lists containing names of the farmers had already been published in the mill, which could be checked on September 9, 10 and 11. He also made it clear that the farmers would be able to file an objection, if any, till September 12 with the Phagwara SDM Office till 11 am. He said after removing objections, if any, raised by the farmers, the lists would be sent to the cane Commissioner to transfer the amount to the farmers.