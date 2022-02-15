AAP's Mann takes swipe at Priyanka over her 'don't vote for Delhi people' appeal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

With just six days left to Punjab polls, the political activity remained heated up throughout the day. Doaba region remained quite active today with AAP’s CM candidate and state president Bhagwant Mann making a whirlwind tour to seven constituencies — Nakodar, Shahkot and Kartarpur in Jalandhar, Banga and Nawanshahr in Nawanshahr, Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur and Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, who is also the Congress’ CM face, was to reach here this afternoon to attend a rally at a resort on 66-feet road for his minister and Jalandhar Cantonment candidate Pargat Singh, but could not make it in time as his chopper was not allowed to fly from Sujanpur. The rally had to be concluded with party spokesperson Hardik Patel’s speech. Channi reached the city late but made sure that he caught up with the minister at Buta Mandi.

Channi visited Guru Ravidas Dham for the second time today in a span of one week. With Pargat along, he even savoured golgappas at the mela underway at Buta Mandi during the ongoing Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations. This was for the second time that Pargat missed Channi’s event in his area. Channi was to hold a roadshow last week in Cantonment which could not be organised as he got much late from his expected schedule that day too. Later, the CM went to two big media houses in the city. He was also slated to go to Dera Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan at Nurmahal late evening today.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann today in Nawanshahr got a chance to take a swipe on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi upon her visit to Punjab yesterday. “Priyanka has been telling everyone not to vote for AAP as they are people from Delhi. I want to ask her if she belongs to Moga,” Mann said in his satirical tone making everyone burst into laughter. He did not alight from his car and chose to use it as his stage in bazaars of various cities and towns as he went on with his roadshow to the next constituencies.

He campaigned in favour of AAP candidate Mohan Pathak Ballu in Nawanshahr, Kuljit Sarhal in Banga, Sajjan S Cheema in Sultanpur Lodhi, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chabbewal, Inderjit Mann from Nakodar, Rattan Singh from Shahkot and Balkar Singh from Kartarpur.