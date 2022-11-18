Apeejay College lift GNDU Youth Fest trophy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 17

Apeejay College of Fine Arts registered its name in the history one more time and won the overall Youth Festival trophy in C-Zone Youth Festival, organised by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) which concluded on Thursday.

Out of 35 competitions held, Apeejayites clinched first position in 20 competitions, second position in 10 competitions and third position in one competition. Apeejay secured first position with 155 points, and relegated the second position holder college with 43 points.

Apeejay College clinched the first position in items such as vaar singing, folk orchestra, classical instrument (non-percussion), classical music vocal (solo), clay modelling, poster making, cartooning, mime, mimicry, one-act play, group shabad/bhajan, group-song Indian, classical dance etc.