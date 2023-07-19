Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 18

Assailants attacked a cable operator in Mohalla Gobindgarh, a locality near the city Railway Station, here late last night. The victim has been identified as Sharandeep Singh, alias Sagar.

Meanwhile, the police cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested two persons involved in the case.

The injured family members in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

The police registered a case against Rohan, a resident of Railway Colony, Gobind Rai, alias Gopi, a resident of Arjan Nagar, and Rahul, a resident of Rama Mandi. While Rohan and Gobind have been arrested, Rahul is still on the run. The police have also recovered a licensed revolver of the victim’s family, which the suspects took away along with them.

According to information, the assailants reached the area in a car and an auto. Seeing the suspects, the operator went inside his house. However, the attackers also entered his house and started altercation with him. The victim’s father, Daljit Singh, intervened, but he also fell victim to the assailants. The suspects assaulted Sagar’s mother also.

The suspects not only looted a gold chain, but also fled with Rs 70,000 in cash from the house. The money was collected from a religious function held at their home. Daljit fired two gunshots in self-defence, but the suspects managed to snatch his revolver. They further misused the weapon, firing four gunshots. The victims informed the police about the incident. After getting information, cops from the Navi Baradari police station reached the spot. They recovered empty shells from the house and the surrounding area. The police also checked the footage of CCTVs installed at the crime scene and the vicinity.

According to the victim’s family, the suspects, who were into gambling and extorting money from cable operators, demanded extortion from them. When they refused to give them money, they attacked the family members. Ravinder Kumar, SHO of Navi Baradari, said the suspects had been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. An old enmity between both parties seemed to be the reason behind this attack. However, it could only be confirmed after thorough investigation. Efforts were on to nab the third accused.

