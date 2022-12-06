Dengue case count 400

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

The dengue count in the district rose to 400 cases (226 urban and 174 rural) today with one more person testing positive for dengue. As many as 1,976 samples of dengue have been tested in the district so far, of which 15 were tested today. One came out positive.

The number of people served challans in the district stays put at 27 for the past almost a month (21 urban and six rural). As many as 13 notices have also been issued to residents regarding dengue related violations by the MC, Jalandhar.

Besides, dengue larvae have been found at 1,894 places during the entire season (1,799 urban and 95 in rural areas). Larva was not found at any places during the random surveys carried out by health teams on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the entire season so far, as many as 26,9187 houses (1,36,428 urban and 1,32,759 rural) have been surveyed for the dengue larvae. Today, 3,488 houses were surveyed (502 urban and 2,986 rural). Of the 1,951 people tested for dengue in Jalandhar so far, 204 samples have been tested in Nakodar.