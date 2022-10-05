Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Hoshiarpur, October 4
A local court in Hoshiarpur has dismissed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) application challenging the court’s jurisdiction in taking up an alleged case of forgery filed against the political outfit for having a dual constitution.
In another petition, Shiromani Akali Dal’s patron Parkash Singh Badal, president Sukhbir Singh Badal and General Secretary Dr Daljit Singh Cheema had sought exemption from appearing before the court in the same case, the court fixed the next hearing date for October 10.
The complainant, Balwant Singh Khera, had filed a case accusing the SAD of having the dual constitution of the party.
The counsel for the complainant, BS Riar, told the reporters that the Shiromani Akali Dal had filed an application in Hoshiarpur court that the party does not have any office in Hoshiarpur, so the case should not be tried here, but the court rejected it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...