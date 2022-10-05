Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 4

A local court in Hoshiarpur has dismissed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) application challenging the court’s jurisdiction in taking up an alleged case of forgery filed against the political outfit for having a dual constitution.

In another petition, Shiromani Akali Dal’s patron Parkash Singh Badal, president Sukhbir Singh Badal and General Secretary Dr Daljit Singh Cheema had sought exemption from appearing before the court in the same case, the court fixed the next hearing date for October 10.

The complainant, Balwant Singh Khera, had filed a case accusing the SAD of having the dual constitution of the party.

The counsel for the complainant, BS Riar, told the reporters that the Shiromani Akali Dal had filed an application in Hoshiarpur court that the party does not have any office in Hoshiarpur, so the case should not be tried here, but the court rejected it.