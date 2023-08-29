Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa today directed officials concerned to ensure proper utilisation of treated water for construction, sprinkling and irrigation activities in the district.

Presiding over a meeting at the district administrative complex here, Bajwa said there was a prohibition on the use of groundwater for construction activities. He said supply of treated water for construction works should be done on a fixed rate. He said providing treated water for construction works at a suitable price would not only go a long way in preserving groundwater for future generations, but also supplement the revenue of civic bodies.

The ADC (D) also asked the officials concerned to make sincere efforts in addressing the severe challenges to save the groundwater. He said treated water should also be used for sprinkling before sweeping at roads paving a way to curb air pollution. He said treated water could also be used for irrigation and the departments concerned should launch a vigorous campaign to motivate the farmers in this regard.

He said the officials must accord priority to the timely completion of such projects to give a better environment to the coming generations. He also asked the officials to undertake regular enforcement drives to implement a ban on the purchase and sale of single-use plastic.