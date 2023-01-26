Expert talk on employability skills at private university

Jalandhar, January 25
DAV University organised an expert talk on enhancing employability skills. The event, organised by the Department of Commerce, Business Management and Economics (CBME) in collaboration with the institution’s Innovation Council, was led by Dr Sanjiv Gupta, an industrial expert and academician.
Dr Gupta discussed the skills that employers look for in prospective employees. He emphasised the importance of conducting a SWOT analysis to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Discussing the importance of entrepreneurship, the speaker emphasised the importance of finding solutions to society’s problems.
