Fake de-addiction centre busted, 23 youths rescued

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, March 29

The Nakodar Sadar police today claimed to have busted a fake de-addiction centre and rescued 23 youths kept there.

Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the fake centre was run in two rooms constructed at a dairy farm owned by drug smuggler Ranno, a resident of Shankar village.

The SSP said Ranno gave this portion on rent to Karamjit Singh, alias Boby, a resident of Garrha village falling under the Phillaur police station, who had no medical degree and any permission from the authorities concerned to operate a de-addiction centre.

The SSP said a medical team, led by the Senior Medical Officer, Shakar Civil Hospital, reached the spot and examined the youths. They were later admitted to a de-addiction centre in Jalandhar.

Gupta said Boby had been arrested, while Ranno was absconding. Over 15 cases under the NDPS Act were already registered against her. The police recovered four two-wheelers from the centre.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar