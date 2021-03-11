Flying squads to keep watch over mining activities

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 25

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of District Taskforce, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday asked officials of the mining, police, drainage departments to constitute flying squads at the subdivision level to keep an eye on illegal mining and movement of minerals across the district.

Advocating to take stern action against the persons indulging in illegal mining, the Deputy Commissioner said the flying squads must include designated ASI or SI level police officials, especially to curb the illegal mining by assisting the task force.

A total of five FIRs have been registered in the last month against the persons indulging in illegal mining.

The officials have been asked to ensure complete stoppage of illegal mining activities, besides asking police officials to set up special nakas at key points to check illegal mining.

It may be mentioned here that the district taskforce has been headed by the Deputy commissioner with the SSP, Kapurthala, as its member. The other members are Divisional Forest Officer; four Sub-Divisional Magistrates from Kapurthala, Bholath, Phagwara and Sultanpur Lodhi; Environment Engineers, PPCB; XEN, Irrigation Department; and the District Mining Officer.

He also asked the committee members to regularly visit the field, especially the catchment areas of the Beas in Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi subdivisions to implement the mining policy.