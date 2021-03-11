Flying squads to keep watch over mining activities

Kapurthala, May 25
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of District Taskforce, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday asked officials of the mining, police, drainage departments to constitute flying squads at the subdivision level to keep an eye on illegal mining and movement of minerals across the district.
Advocating to take stern action against the persons indulging in illegal mining, the Deputy Commissioner said the flying squads must include designated ASI or SI level police officials, especially to curb the illegal mining by assisting the task force.
A total of five FIRs have been registered in the last month against the persons indulging in illegal mining.
The officials have been asked to ensure complete stoppage of illegal mining activities, besides asking police officials to set up special nakas at key points to check illegal mining.
It may be mentioned here that the district taskforce has been headed by the Deputy commissioner with the SSP, Kapurthala, as its member. The other members are Divisional Forest Officer; four Sub-Divisional Magistrates from Kapurthala, Bholath, Phagwara and Sultanpur Lodhi; Environment Engineers, PPCB; XEN, Irrigation Department; and the District Mining Officer.
He also asked the committee members to regularly visit the field, especially the catchment areas of the Beas in Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi subdivisions to implement the mining policy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres