Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

Jalandhar, March 16
Keeping in view the ensuing bypoll for Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials of the civil and police administration to take stock of the exercise and procedures to be undertaken well before the election.
Cops to help map vulnerable areas
Assistant Returning Officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police have been told to carry out field verification in their respective areas along with the sector officers to finalise the mapping of vulnerable areas.
The DC directed the officials concerned to furnish the updated details about the sensitive and critical polling stations or booths so as to ensure necessary security preparations and arrangements in these areas. He also asked the Assistant Returning Officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police to carry out field verification in their respective areas along with the sector officers to finalise the vulnerable mapping.
Instructing the officials to prepare a detailed report and submit the same with the District Election Office, the DC asked that the report should be submitted in the prescribed proforma. He said after getting requisite details, the adequate arrangements would be put in place to ensure free and transparent election. He said the expenditure sensitive pockets, if any, should also be identified well in time besides providing the information to the election office. Officials of Commissionerate police and Rural police have also been instructed to review the status of arms licenses issued so far and process should be initiate to get the non-essential licensee weapons deposited with the concerned authority after announcement of the election.
