Government committed to restoring glory of Sainik School, says Jouramajra

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 26

Cabinet Minister for Public Relations, Defense Services Welfare, Freedom Fighters and Horticulture Chetan Singh Jouramajra said that Punjab Government is fully committed to restoring the glory of Sainik School in Kapurthala. He asked the officials of Defence Services Welfare Department, the school management and the district administration to submit a comprehensive report pertaining to the high-end training equipment needed for training the students for their recruitment as commissioned officers in the Army and the renovation and maintenance of the school building. During his visit to the school, the minister took stock of condition of the building.

He noted on the occasion, “Sainik School, Kapurthala, was established more than a century ago. It is recognised across the nation as a hallowed Army school.” Emphasising the role played by the school, Jouramajra said, “This prestigious institution has given many Army officials to the country who have served with dedication.” The cabinet minister assured the school authorities of government support.

