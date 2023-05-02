Govt empowering labourers: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 1

On Labour Day, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa reached the local labour adda and distributed sweets and lunch boxes among them.

He said special efforts were being made by the Punjab Government for social and economic empowerment of labourers through various welfare schemes. He said the state government was working for the interests of the working class and no stone would be left unturned in the interest of the workers of the region. During this, the martyred labourers of Chicago were remembered by observing silence for two minutes.

He also told the present workers about the schemes run by the government in their interest. He said: “We salute the hardworking people because the working class has a huge contribution in the progress of the country and the society.”