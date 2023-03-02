Harpreet Singh sets Guinness record with 80 thumb push-ups in 1 minute

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 1

Adding another feather to his cap, Harpreet Singh, alias Vickey Deol, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi, who already has a number of records registered in his name at the national-level, has now created a new Guinness World Record for the most thumb push-ups (both arms) in one minute.

He performed 80 thumb push-ups in a minute when he attempted this record at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara in September 2021. He said it was his dream to register his name in the Guinness World Records as he had been preparing for it for the past many years.

Harpreet said apart from this world record, he had also registered his name in the Limca Book of Records, Golden Book of World Records, India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for the most thumb push-ups between 2017 and 2018.

“I got interested in sports and fitness when I was in Class III. I played kho-kho and kabaddi for many years and even bagged various medals and certificates. When we used to practise sports, little did we know about its importance as no one was there to guide me as to where to go and what steps I needed to take to set world records,” he said.

He added that it was in 2017 when he made his first record of 59 push-ups in one minute on two thumbs, and then there was no looking back. “I am motivating youngsters to take up sports. Besides, I am giving self-defence training to girl students. I organise special camps for girls in schools and colleges and teach them unarmed combat techniques, basic punches, kick-defensive and offensive and among other skills,” he said.

Harpreet, while sharing his future plans said he was preparing for more records and wants to see himself as a youth icon.