Hoshiarpur boxing association holds trials

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 1

The District Kick Boxing Association held trials to select sub-junior, junior, and senior players who will participate in an upcoming state-level competition. Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, honoured medal-winning players who had made significant achievements at the state, national, and international levels.

He urged young athletes to steer clear of drugs and other harmful substances. He added that the Punjab Government was committed to promoting sports and supporting athletes every step of the way.