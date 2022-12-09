Illegal sand mining: 1held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 8

The Shahkot police have arrested an SBS Nagar village resident for illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer (IO) Jagdev Singh said the accused has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Baharr Majra village in SBS Nagar. Nakodar/Shahkot mining officer-cum-junior engineer Rohit Singh complained to the police that the accused was carrying illegal sand without any permit and impounded his tractor-trolley.

The IO said that a case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.