Jagir Kaur appointed SAD campaign in-charge in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, April 24

Former Akali minister and ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur was today appointed as the campaign in-charge of the SAD in Jalandhar. She visited the place of candidate Mahinder S Kaypee, who left the Congress and joined the SAD.

The Akali is learnt to have given the charge to her so as to quell the rebel within the party over the issue that those who rejoined it were not being given due respect. The party is also eyeing Panthic votes with her presence and also intends to gain the support of the Lubana community in certain pockets of the city. Jagir Kaur belongs to the Lubana community.

Jagir Kaur said she had no issues with the party and it was working quite smoothly. Till few days ago, she had been speaking in favour of ex-MP Sukhdev S Dhindsa as the Akali Dal had denied ticket from Sangrur to the family.

After meeting Kaypee, she appreciated the party’s choice and said the SAD chief had given a good candidate and she hoped that a sober man like him would win the hearts of the electorates in Jalandhar.

BSP candidate yet to get security

Jalandhar: Even as candidates of almost all other parties have security so as to be able to move around in the city and periphery till late hours during the campaign time, BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar is yet to get police security despite a demand.

Balwinder Kumar

Kumar said he met Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and Police Commissionerate officials in this connection 10 days ago. Still, he was yet to get any deployment with him. “It is ironic that anyone who joins the AAP or the BJP and is not even a candidate or holding any position is getting security, but despite a genuine demand, officials are not giving me any security. I have been told that I will get two cops with me once I file my nomination papers. There should be level playing for all candidates. If other candidates have got security, I should get it,” he said.

