Int’l conference on sustainable agriculture

Phagwara, November 30
The School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University (LPU) hosted a two-day international conference on ‘Recent trends in smart & sustainable agriculture for food and nutritional security (SSAFNS)-2023’ at the university campus. It was aimed at fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and to address global challenges in the agriculture sector.
The conference provided a wide platform to discuss cutting-edge advancements in smart and sustainable agricultural practices. Topics discussed included innovative technologies, agricultural sustainability and strategies for ensuring global food and nutritional security wanted as per the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
